PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon. The two-car crash happened near Grand and 83rd avenues around 4 p.m.

U.S. 60/Grand Avenue will be shut down in both directions between between 83rd and 87th avenues while police investigate. There's no word yet on what caused the collision. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

