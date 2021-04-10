PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon. The crash involving two vehicles happened near Grand and 83rd avenues around 4 p.m.
In an evening update, investigators were able to determine that a silver sedan was traveling southeast on Grand Avenue and had a green light while a white sedan was heading northwest on Grand Avenue approaching 85th Avenue. Police say the white car failed to yield and tried to make a left turn onto 85th Avenue, hitting the driver's side of the silver sedan.
The driver of the white vehicle, 45-year-old Steven Thomas of Peoria, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the silver sedan was seriously hurt and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was shut down in both directions between between 83rd and 87th avenues for several hours while officers investigated. Road restrictions were lifted around 8:30 p.m.
Peoria police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.