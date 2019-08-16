PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - UPS announced this week it’s using self-driving tractor-trailers to ship some goods between Phoenix and Tucson. It’s part of an investment in the autonomous trucking company, TuSimple.
TuSimple says it began hauling UPS cargo along Interstate 10 in March 2019.
Robert Brown, head of public and government affairs for TuSimple, says the company has 33 self-driving semis. Most of them operate in Arizona, and each is equipped with special cameras and radar. A safety driver with extensive CDL experience and an engineer are on board each truck, according to Brown.
The idea of self-driving trucks weighing more than 30,000 pounds traveling at highway speeds is scary to many motorists.
Attorney James Arrowood has a practice focusing on emergency technology. He says companies can do more to educate the public about safety stats and self-driving capabilities.
“Many of these companies are trying to protect trade secrets. They’re trying to test quietly so they can work out things, not to the detriment of people but really so competitors might not get all that information,” says Arrowood. “The problem is balancing that with public information.”
Arizona has become a major testing ground for autonomous vehicles. But a fatal crash last year involving a self-driving Uber shook public confidence in the safety of an autonomous future.
Brown says TuSimple wants to assure drivers they can feel safe sharing the road with their autonomous trucks. According to the company’s website, TuSimple’s mission is to increase safety, decrease transportation costs, and reduce carbon emissions.
Uber began testing autonomous tractor-trailers in Arizona in fall 2017.
The company says it ended the program less than a year later.
