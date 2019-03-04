PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Phoenix area Tuesday.
The Office of the Vice President tells Arizona's Family that he is in the Phoenix area for three appearances.
Gov. Ducey greeted Pence at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at around 11:30 a.m. as the vice president landed.
Gov. Ducey then escorted the vice president through his various appearances.
After leaving the airport, Pence will be delivering remarks at the National Association of Manufacturers' Spring 2019 Board of Directors meeting at The Phoenician.
Pence will also take part in a round table discussion with the organization's executive council and small business administrator Linda McMahon.
Lastly, Pence will tour and receive a briefing at a Drug Enforcement Administration facility.
(1) comment
And, as usual Trump's chumps will greet him as the leader of the American Taliban
