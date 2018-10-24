3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Deborah Marsh is a lot happier since she was recently profiled in a 3 On Your Side report.
In that report, Marsh explained how she was fed up with T-Mobile.
"You're tired of the lip service?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
"Yes," Marsh replied.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman says T-Mobile raided her bank account for $700+]
Marsh says T-Mobile raided her bank account and took out $706 for a broken phone that she had mailed back to the company.
And, although she had tracking information that proved someone named "Patricia" had received and signed for the phone, T-Mobile claimed they never actually got it.
As a result, T-Mobile withdrew $706 from Marsh’s account for the missing phone.
"How important is $700 to you?” Harper asked.
“A lot!” she replied, laughing. “A lot!”
Marsh says she spent an enormous amount of time trying to explain that T-Mobile received the phone, but says no one would listen.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved once we spoke to T-Mobile about Marsh’s account. After looking into the matter for us, they put all the money back into Marsh’s bank account.
"After 3 On Your Side got involved, what happened?" Harper asked.
“Well, evidently you ruffled some feathers because I got my money back in a couple of days," Marsh said, smiling.
Marsh says she's thrilled to finally have her $706 back into her bank account and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I think you're great. I'm glad 3 On Your Side has someone like you that's not afraid to go out and get the job taken care of," Marsh said.
T-Mobile was great to work with, and 3 On Your Side appreciates their speedy resolution at our request. Also, T-Mobile returned Marsh an extra $70 which pays for about one month of cell phone service.
