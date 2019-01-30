WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After a standoff that lasted for hours, police in Williams have taken a barricade suspect into custody.
Earlier in the day, Williams police warned people to avoid the area of the Safeway store, due to a barricade situation with a suspect.
The suspect, who was being called armed and "highly dangerous," barricaded himself inside a car near the Safeway and refused to come out.
No shots were fired, and there were no reports of injuries.
Negotiations with the suspect continued throughout the afternoon..
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Williams Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona Tactical Team all had crews on the scene.
After the suspect was taken into custody, businesses in the area that had been forced to close were allowed to reopen.
The Williams Safeway is located right off Route 66.
Williams is 30 miles west of Flagstaff.
