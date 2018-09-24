3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Gary Johnson says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side because he’s now made whole after he says a fake contractor took off with his money.
“I'd recommend it to anybody who has an issue,” Johnson said.
In a previous report, Johnson explained how he had to have a licensed and reputable contractor install a new elevated backyard patio because the fake contractor he paid to do it took his money and vanished.
[READ MORE: Gilbert man says ex-cop vanished with his money]
"It was a disappointment,” Johnson said.
Johnson explained how he came across a website that reportedly vetted contractors, and recommended Ruben Maynes for the patio job. But Johnson says after paying Maynes $3,500, he never returned.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we tracked him down.
Not only did 3 On Your Side go to Maynes' house, but we also called him and emailed him until he finally contacted us. We told him we discovered he's a former cop and asked why he took the money from Johnson without doing the job.
Maynes said he always intended to do the job but had a family emergency arise.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
As a result, Maynes told 3 On Your Side that he wanted to make things right by returning all the money back to Johnson right away. And that’s exactly what he did. In fact, Maynes hand-delivered a check. Johnson says he couldn't be happier and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
“I wouldn't have been able to find out all the ways to get to the guy,” Johnson said.
It should be noted that the website the homeowner used to hire Maynes has a $1,000 guarantee if things go wrong and that website forked over the money.
As a result, this fake contractor was on the hook for $2,500 balance and that's what he returned.
In the end, this homeowner has all $3,500 back in his pocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.