GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Rescue crews from multiple agencies across the state have safely pulled a man from a mine in the Gila Bend area.
Buckeye Valley fire officials tell us that the 58-year-old man fell into the 50-foot mine shaft sometime before dark. He was said to be stable but suffering from rib and shoulder pain.
Helicopters were used to ferry rescue crews to the site.
Gila Bend, Avondale, Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, MCSO and Phoenix crews all helped with the rescue.
Shortly after 9 p.m., MCSO told us that that man had been safely pulled out of the mine and was being flown to the road for medical evaluation by fire personnel.
He will be transported to a nearby hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
SR238 between milepost 14 and 15 is expected to remain closed for until around 10 p.m.