WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have identified the suspect who barricaded himself in his car for hours Wednesday outside a Safeway in Williams, Arizona.
Matthew Solan is now in custody facing multiple charges. Police say Solan also shot himself in the leg during the stand-off.
Earlier in the day, Williams police warned people to avoid the area of the Safeway store, due to a barricade situation with a "highly dangerous" suspect.
We're now getting more details about what happened.
Just after noon on Wednesday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Williams Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Solan, who was wanted for questioning related to a report of aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The traffic stop was made on eastbound Route 66 in Williams, AZ.
During the traffic stop, the driver and another passenger exited the vehicle, but Solan barricaded himself in the vehicle, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier in the day, the Sheriff’s Office had received a report of an aggravated assault and kidnapping. The reporting party told deputies that Solan had used a gun to hold him against his will on the evening of January 28 in the Junipine Estates area north of Williams, AZ.
Sheriff’s deputies and Williams police officers were attempting to locate Solan to interview him when Solan’s vehicle was seen at several businesses in the downtown Williams area.
Solan was seen going to Footworks, and then he and two other people got into a vehicle.
At that time, Sheriff’s deputies, along with Williams police officers, tried to stop Solan and make contact.
The driver and other occupant got out of the vehicle, but Solan refused to get out, and barricaded himself in the vehicle, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers began to set up a perimeter in the area. Barricades and stop sticks were placed to attempt to stop Solan from driving away or responding in a way that may possibly endanger others in the area.
Schools and businesses in the nearby area were placed in lock down to further provide public safety.
The Flagstaff Police Department’s Joint Northern Arizona Tactical Team and negotiator also responded to the scene.
Hours later, at around 6:30 p.m., sheriff's officials say Solan placed the gun next to his leg and shot himself in the leg. Solan then got out of the vehicle and surrendered,
Solan was treated by medics on scene. He was transported by Lifeline Medical to the Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.
Solan was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, weapons violations, resisting arrest, and probation violation.
Barricades and closures remained in effect during the follow up investigation and were lifted approximately 7 pm.
The Williams Safeway is located right off Route 66.
Williams is 30 miles west of Flagstaff.
(2) comments
“Suspect is custody” great headline!
too bad he did not try to shoot a cop. bang bang you're dead
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.