(3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix man whose accidental invitation to a stranger’s bachelor party went viral is now on his way back home -- and it was a packed weekend for the group of men.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix man to attend stranger's bachelor party in Vermont after accidental invitation]
Will Novak got the mistaken email because of a one-letter typo the sender had in the email address. He’d never heard of Angelo, the groom-to-be, but he sent a return email and said, “Count me in!”
"They then sent me an email saying, 'If you're serious we're serious. Get on that plane and get here!’” Novak said.
From there the whole story went viral. He documented his journey with #AngelosBachelorParty.
“It’s just silliness and fun and we’re all gonna have fun until I break my leg on the ski slope because I don’t know how to ski,” Novak said after his flight arrived in Boston.
He wore an unmistakable Old Glory windbreaker so he was easy to spot. People and companies around the country followed along.
The Enterprise car rental there upgraded him to an $80,000 Maserati -- for the price of a mini-van.
“Driving this Maserati is amazing, but it’s like driving a spaceship,” he said.
And before he headed for the ski resort, several breweries in the area loaded him up with enough free beer for an army.
“People keep asking, ‘Does Angelo know?’” he said in an Instagram video during his trip over to the Vermont ski resort Friday. “I believe he knows now. He knows I’m on my way. I think sometime tonight his friends just spilled the beans and told him because they couldn’t keep it any longer.”
Saturday, decked out in neon ski suits, Will Novak met Bill Novak -- the guy his e-mail was meant for. He was sporting a t-shirt that declared he was the real Will Novak.
And of course, Will from Phoenix got to meet Angelo, the man of the hour.
“I don’t know if this dude knows what he’s getting into. Like, let’s just roll with it,” Angelo said.
“It’s obviously surreal,” Will from Phoenix said. “It feels like I’m in a fever dream. It’s completely bizarre.”
Aside from the skiing, there was a lot of other partying, too. One thing’s for sure – these guys created a bond this weekend. Will and Angelo are strangers no more.
Pathetic. This moronic ritual was so publicized and companies just feed on it for free publicity... what a sick fkg world. Glad this poopshow is finally over so i'll stop seeing the story ....boring and pathetic. 🤑🤮🤮🍻🍺🤮
