Peoria police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing, endangered teenage boy

Peoria police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing, endangered teenage boy with autism.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Peoria police found a missing, endangered teenage boy with autism.

Tariq Staples, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday. Police announced on Wednesday morning he was found safe. 

He disappeared from the area of 600 West Olive Avenue just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Tariq left the home without letting his parents know where he was going and has not returned home. No one knows where he was headed.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dean
Dean

If he has a habit of walking off the parents should put some sort of tracking device in his clothing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.