PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Peoria police found a missing, endangered teenage boy with autism.
Tariq Staples, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday. Police announced on Wednesday morning he was found safe.
He disappeared from the area of 600 West Olive Avenue just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say Tariq left the home without letting his parents know where he was going and has not returned home. No one knows where he was headed.
GREAT NEWS! @PeoriaPoliceAZ #Missing Endangered Teen Tariq Staples has been located and is safe! Thank you for your assistance! #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #missingperson pic.twitter.com/CuaVs6YXEr— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 20, 2019
(1) comment
If he has a habit of walking off the parents should put some sort of tracking device in his clothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.