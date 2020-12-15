Child found in Maricopa

Child found at Maricopa Circle K. 

 Maricopa Police

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have located the parents of a child found wandering in the Maricopa area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maricopa police, the boy was found by officers at a Circle K along John Wayne Parkway. Police said he is nonverbal and appears have special needs.

Police say they were able to find the boy's parents later in the afternoon, and the family was reunited. It's not clear how the boy ended up alone.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you