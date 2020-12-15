MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have located the parents of a child found wandering in the Maricopa area on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Maricopa police, the boy was found by officers at a Circle K along John Wayne Parkway. Police said he is nonverbal and appears have special needs.
Police say they were able to find the boy's parents later in the afternoon, and the family was reunited. It's not clear how the boy ended up alone.
Thank you everyone for your assistance. The child has been reunited with his family. We appreciate all of the support from our community. pic.twitter.com/RDBd8wh0qq— Maricopa Police Dept. (@MPDPIO) December 16, 2020