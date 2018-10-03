3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side was there when an 18-wheeler, loaded with household goods, rolled down a Phoenix street and parked in front of Alison Forsman's home.
"Almost a month, they said initially three to five days. Then that didn't happen and then they said seven to 14 days and then that didn't happen," Forsman said.
But all of her items are finally here.
"Nightstand, OJ in there, yeah," Forsman said.
Forsman is happy now but, that wasn't the case in a recent 3 On Your Side report.
Just last week, Forsman explained how she hired a moving company called "Arrow Trucking" to transport her belongings from Reno, Nevada down to Phoenix.
"The final total was like $4,000 and some dollars, but I had put down $1,100 or $1,200 already," Forsman said.
Forsman was expecting her stuff within a few short days.
However, nearly a month had passed, and she still hadn't received anything and was stuck living on an air mattress. And when the movers finally did arrive, they weren't in a truck that said "Arrow Trucking." Instead, her belongings were inside a rental truck with a paper sign taped to the door that read, "Executive Moving & Storage."
"This is just a shocking experience," Forsman said.
Shocking because there were different company names and because the movers were demanding the balance to be paid with either cash or a money order.
“They ultimately left with all my possessions, so the truck drove away with everything I had," Forsman said.
3 On Your Side got a hold of the moving company which tried to explain that unloading and transferring a person's belongings to another moving company is a normal procedure in the industry.
Regardless, when 3 On Your Side asked for Forsman's items to be dropped off, they were, less than 24 hours after our initial report.
Once Forsman paid the balance in money orders, her items were brought in.
"I'm very grateful to Channel 3 and 3 On Your Side," Forsman said.
She may have her belongings, but they are in bad shape with a lot of damage. As a result, Forsman says she's filing an insurance claim. But she is glad to have her stuff.
On Sept. 25, 2018, 3 On Your Side received an email from Executive Moving and Storage explaining how their company became involved with hauling Ms. Forsman’s belongings.
“The relation we have with Arrow Moving & Storage is what is called a Carrier Agreement. If a company is passing through an area where a fellow company needs to provide service We will have an agreement with them that allows us to aid in the services they provide. This is what took place in this situation. I had my driver headed to the AZ area with space open on my truck Arrow needed this job delivered. Arrow has an internal target of 7-14 business days for delivery however they wanted to speed up this process due to the customer having items of time sensitivity in the shipment. My driver arrived and the customer did not have the correct forms of payment required at delivery in order for us to complete the process. The situation became hostile and the authorities had been called. Due to us not being able to complete the service her items were placed into public storage. I have updated her and let her know we will be doing her redelivery in the next 48 hours since she has let us know that she does, in fact, have the correct forms of payment at this point. “
