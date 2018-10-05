MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of animal abuse or neglect at a shelter in Mesa.
On Thursday, Oct. 4, deputies were called out to Shelter Paws Sanctuary near Main Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain. MCSO got the call from a woman who came to pick up her dog and saw the conditions there.
MCSO deputies say they found more than 50 dogs who were extremely malnourished and being kept in confinement with feces present in their crates.
Animal Crimes detectives were then called to the scene to assume the investigation.
A search warrant was served, allowing detectives to closely examine conditions and make a determination about whether to remove the animals or take any other action.
One dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian in extremely poor condition and later died.
Another 52 dogs were transported to the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) facility in downtown Phoenix for further evaluation and care.
“I want to first thank the individual who came forward,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “These dogs are now
in our care and we will ensure they have the opportunity to be brought back to full health. It’s heartbreaking to see animals in this condition, and our investigators will seek charges as appropriate in this case.”
The owner of the shelter, Domenic Anthony Asprella, could face animal abuse charges pending the
outcome of the investigation.
If you'd like to help you can donate online to the MCSO MASH unit.
(3) comments
How can these pets be adopted? Are they being relocated to another shelter?
Unbelievable how this can go undetected. Nobody seen this going on, until it got to this point ? 😡😡😡
Unbelievable how this goes undetected. Nobody sees this going on, until it gets to this point. 😡😡😡
