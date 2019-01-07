FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Fountain Hills.
One suspect, an 18-year-old man, was shot and injured. No deputies were hurt.
MCSO says it all started Monday afternoon, when a man repeatedly called 911, stating that he wanted to talk to a deputy at the MCSO District 7 substation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., an MCSO sergeant went outside to the substation parking lot and made contact with the caller.
According to MCSO, the suspect began throwing rocks at the sergeant.
MCSO says the suspect then brandished a knife and advanced towards the sergeant, despite his repeated commands for him to drop the weapon.
The sergeant "discharged his service weapon, which incapacitated the suspect," according to MCSO.
First aid was rendered on scene and the suspect was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
This marks the first law enforcement-involved shooting of 2019 in the Valley.
We will update this story as we learn more.
MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting in Fountain Hills. No deputies injured, more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/paC1XTWlXh— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
The deputy involved shooting location is 16705 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills. MCSO District 7 sub-station.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
(1) comment
Fountain Hills is gross, just like Anthem. Both are cordoned off cities for scared white people that encroach on wildlife.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.