QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was said to be in serious but stable condition Thursday after a collision Wednesday night in Queen Creek.
The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. near Chandler Heights Boulevard and 188th Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO says the deputy was investigating a traffic accident when he was struck by a 2015 Ford F250.
The deputy was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center for multiple serious injuries.
Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene.
MCSO says that at this time, impairment and distraction are not being considered as factors in the case of the driver who struck the deputy.
The driver was not cited, and he was not arrested.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement:
"The MCSO family is incredibly thankful our Deputy is stable and on the path to recovery,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “I visited him last night, he remains in good spirits and was surrounded by family, friends and peers. We look forward to his full and complete recovery and appreciate the community’s support.”
The deputy is 54 years old and is a ten-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
One of our deputies was badly injured this evening. He was hit by a car while investigating an accident in Queen Creek and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Please be careful when you see flashing lights and keep him and his family in your thoughts tonight.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) January 10, 2019
(2) comments
Smh, Arizona's drivers. Man, I tell ya, it's a pathetic situation. How did they get so screwed up in this state? Driving is not that difficult to do in a safe and considerate manner, it's really not. Arizona clearly needs to greatly improve they're driver training, greatly raise the requirements and skill level standards to receive a driver's licence, and greatly raise the requirements and skill level standards to keep a driver's licence in Arizona.
Raise the standard; it'll be tough for some but it will make a much better Arizona.
What are the requirements in your state? In AZ- they issue licenses that are good for about 50 years, less if you get one after age 16. They expire at age 65. I think that's a little crazy. But most states don't have any testing requirement for license renewal.
