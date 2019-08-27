LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --A lockdown has been lifted at a clinic on the Gila River Indian Community.
The Gila River Police Department says that the Komatke clinic, the Gila Crossing north campus and the District 6 Service Center were all on lockdown earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Gila River police announced the lockdown had been lifted at all facilities.
The areas affected are all near 51st Avenue and Pecos Road in Laveen.
No reason for the lockdown was given.
