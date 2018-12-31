PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police shot and wounded a bank robbery suspect who led officers on a chase on three different freeways from Goodyear to Phoenix.
According to the Goodyear Police Department, the incident began around 4 p.m. Monday with a bank robbery at a Chase Bank located on Litchfield Road in Goodyear.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras followed the suspected bank robber as he drove east on the Loop 101 freeway near Olive Avenue with numerous police cruisers following.
ADOT cameras followed as the SUV continued east on the Loop 101 with speeds varying between 45 mph and 70 mph; more than a dozen law enforcement units followed behind.
The chase turned south onto Interstate 17 and continued to the I-10 westbound to 43rd Avenue where the pursuit ended in gunfire.
The suspect fell to the ground and was surrounded by officers. No officers were hurt.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to recover.
I-10 was closed in both directions for several hours.
The eastbound lanes reopened Monday night, but the westbound lanes remained closed until just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Monday's shooting was the 77th time Valley police have fired at suspects. In at least 27 of those incidents, the suspect was shot and killed.
[MAP: Phoenix-area officer-involved shootings in 2018]
More than half of those shootings -- 44 -- involved the Phoenix Police Department.
[APP USERS: Click here for Google map]
Thanks PHX PD!! Another BAD GUY taken down!! Hopefully he's dead!! I
How strange I did not write the above post for this story ?? It is my post from a different story but not for the Goodyear bank robbery ???
" No officers were hurt." HAPPY NEW YEAR
