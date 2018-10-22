3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side exposes scams all the time so you know what to look for and can protect yourself. But when we recently told you how one woman was scammed, well, as you're about to see, she wasn't scammed for long.
"Hey Doreen, how are you doing?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.
"Nice to meet you," said Doreen Lopez.
"How are you?" asked Harper.
"Exasperated right now," said Lopez.
"Why are you exasperated?" asked Harper.
"Because I can't believe I’m meeting you!" said Lopez.
"Well, it's a pleasure to meet you!" said Harper.
Lopez has been through a lot. But on this visit, 3 On Your Side was about to turn things around.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Lopez explained how she was scammed out of $2,000 simply trying to buy a car online.
It's a scam we've warned viewers about before, but unfortunately, Lopez fell for it. It was a sad and somber story, and when it aired, a guy named Greg Schneider was watching.
"When you were watching 3OYS that night, did you kind of feel like I want to help this woman?" asked Harper.
"That's exactly what I thought," said Schneider.
Schneider is a successful business owner. When he and his wife heard how Lopez was forced to start taking the bus because she was scammed out of $2,000, he says he wanted to help out by giving 3 On Your Side $2,000 in cash. It was money he asked us to deliver to Lopez.
"$2,000 cash, this is a lot of money and this is probably going to change her life again," said Harper.
"Good. And that's exactly what you want to do. That's exactly what I wanted to do. I want to get back to where she's whole again and she can continue down the path that she's trying to get down, get to work each day and be a better person. That's all," Schneider said.
"You're a fantastic person, very generous and I can't wait to give her this money, because I know she's going to be overwhelmed and thrilled so I appreciate that,” Harper added.
Which brings us back to our visit with Lopez and that envelope that she had no idea we had.
"There was a viewer who saw your story on 3 On Your Side and he contacted me and he told me to give this to you," said Harper. "So open that up. Oh my gosh, be careful with it."
“Oh my God, oh my God, who is he?” asked Lopez.
We told Lopez how Schneider was touched by her story and how much he wanted to help her out. She says the incredible gesture has changed the way she views people and is extremely grateful to not only 3 On Your Side but also a man who is now her hero.
"What would you tell him right now?" asked Harper.
"I would tell him, 'Thank you so much. God bless, you God bless you. You have the biggest heart in the whole world,'" Lopez said.
What a great story and a great ending. By the way, Schneider and his wife, along with Lopez, say they'd like to meet each other one day and they're currently trying to make that happen.
