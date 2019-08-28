GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police says a child found alone Wednesday afternoon has been reunited with his family.
Gilbert PD tweeted that the boy was found just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road.
About an hour later, Gilbert police tweeted that the child was back with his family.
No other information was immediately available.
🚔UPDATE: 1:26pm - I'm home! Original Information: Gilbert Police needs your help! Found child in the area of Val Vista/Elliot. Please contact us at 480-503-6500 if you recognize this child or know where he lives pic.twitter.com/6RUaxB7qdQ— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) August 28, 2019
