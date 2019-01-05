SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are in the hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a house fire in Scottsdale Sunday night.
Crews from Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe were called out to the area northwest of McDowell and Pima roads shortly after 10 p.m.
"When crews arrived they found a well involved structure with reports of a victim trapped inside the house," a Scottsdale Fire Department spokesman told Arizona's Family. "Crews made an aggressive interior attack and rescued the victim ...."
That person was in critical condition when he or she was taken to the hospital.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said a second person got out of the burning house on their own. That person was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.
Things inside the house went from bad to worse after everybody was out and firefighters had to move to "a defensive strategy," which means fighting the fire from the outside.
Crews got the fire under control, but it's not clear how it started.
