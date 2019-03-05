CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who admitted to hitting a Chandler woman and her two children after running a red light was sentenced to 30 days in jail Tuesday.
The crash happened in 2016 near Ray Road and Ponderosa Avenue.
Pamela Hesselbacher died as a result of her injuries from the crash and her two children were badly injured.
William Epperlein claimed he didn't see the red light before striking Hesselbacher and her two children with his truck.
He had a suspended license and had failed to maintain high-risk insurance after he was convicted of an unrelated DUI.
He pleaded guilty back in January but will only face misdemeanor charges. The judge on Tuesday gave Epperlein the maximum sentence -- 30 days in jail.
Hesselbacher's family pushed for new legislation that would eventually become known as "Pam's Law" following the crash.
Over the summer, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure, which stiffens penalties for Arizona drivers with suspended licenses who are involved in a serious crash.
"He pleaded guilty back in January but will only face misdemeanor charges. Epperlein faces a maximum 30 days in jail, according to the judge." Talk about a true travesty of "justice."
Log In
