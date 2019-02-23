PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon.
Police say the children were abducted by their father from a parking lot in Phoenix.
Sgt. James Rothschild with Phoenix police said the children, ages 3 and 5, were found safe by deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in a hotel room in Gila Bend at around midnight Sunday morning.
They are now being reunited with their mother.
Rothschild said it all started around 4:15 p.m., when their mother was near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road with the two children in her vehicle. She briefly left the vehicle and when she returned, the vehicle was gone.
Police said officers found the abandoned vehicle nearby, and determined through their investigation that the children were with their father, 36-year-old Justin Bylsma.
Police said Bylsma did not have permission to take the children.
(2) comments
No charges for the mom? She get a free pass leaving young children in a car unattended in a neighborhood infamously known for drugs and drive by shootings? I bet a father would be sitting in jail if he had done that.
So much for Arizona being a 50/50 parent state. I understand completely the father's frustration. BTW why did this snail trail leave her car with the kids in it in the first place?
Real responsible parent. Shows her true colors
