PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Police have closed a major road for a shooting investigation in Phoenix.
It happened in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road.
Police initially said that three men had been shot. A couple of hours into the investigation, they revised their information and said a boy had been shot. The other two people had a gun pointed at them but were not injured.
The boy's injuries are not life-threatening.
While police do not have anybody in custody, investigators said they believe they know for whom they are looking.
According to Phoenix police, McDowell Road was closed for a time in both directions from 40th Street to 44th Street. The eastbound lanes reopened at about 4:20 p.m. The westbound lanes remained closed.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
