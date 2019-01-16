Goodyear police evacuated a middle school Wednesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

Goodyear police evacuated a middle school Wednesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Students have been allowed to go back to class after their middle school was evacuated earlier in the day due to a bomb threat.

The threat was called in to Western Sky Middle School near Indian School and Litchfield roads.

Police said everyone was safely evacuated, and bomb-detecting police dogs were called in. Less than an hour later, police said the campus had been cleared of any threat and was deemed safe.

The school notified parents by phone.

When the school was evacuated earlier, Goodyear police had issued this statement:

The safety of all individuals on campus and the surrounding area is the top priority of the Goodyear Police Department and we are using every available resource to thoroughly investigate this incident.

 We take the safety of our schools and any threat to a school very seriously and take great care in conducting a thorough investigation. We are working closely with school administration and parents have been notified by school staff. The school is asking that nobody come to the school or call at this time.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.