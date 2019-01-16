GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Students have been allowed to go back to class after their middle school was evacuated earlier in the day due to a bomb threat.
The threat was called in to Western Sky Middle School near Indian School and Litchfield roads.
Police said everyone was safely evacuated, and bomb-detecting police dogs were called in. Less than an hour later, police said the campus had been cleared of any threat and was deemed safe.
The school notified parents by phone.
When the school was evacuated earlier, Goodyear police had issued this statement:
The safety of all individuals on campus and the surrounding area is the top priority of the Goodyear Police Department and we are using every available resource to thoroughly investigate this incident.
We take the safety of our schools and any threat to a school very seriously and take great care in conducting a thorough investigation. We are working closely with school administration and parents have been notified by school staff. The school is asking that nobody come to the school or call at this time.
GOODYEAR POLICE ALERT UPDATE: Western Sky Middle School has been cleared of any threat. Everyone is SAFE! Students will re-enter school and classes will resume as usual. School is notifying parents with a phone call. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/WE5vSHWKuf— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) January 16, 2019
Goodyear Police ALERT: GYPD currently on scene @WesternSkyMiddleSchool investigating bomb threat call. Everyone has been safely evacuated & a search is being conducted. Click https://t.co/GZgfYaN3uS for details. pic.twitter.com/mtI9xK2VWb— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) January 16, 2019
