MOJAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a missing 11-year-old boy has been found and is safe.
Marcus Villegas disappeared for several hours Wednesday. He had last been seen leaving his home just east of State Route 95 near Fort Mohave Elementary School around noon on Wednesday. He was located later in the afternoon.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office did not give any further details about how the boy was found.
Fort Mohave is located in northwestern Arizona, just south of Bullhead City.