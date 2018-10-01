KANSAS CITY, MO (3TV/CBS 5) - A flight that was heading to Boston from Phoenix had to be diverted on Monday night.
Kansas City International Airport officials say American Airlines flight 2763 landed safely at their airport after an "unruly" passenger created a disturbance.
There were 153 on board the plane, and law enforcement officers talked to the passenger, officials said.
The flight then continued on to Boston without that passenger.
