TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Tucson Airport Authority police apprehended a suspect accused of assaulting other passengers on a plane that was diverted to Tucson International Airport late Tuesday evening.
The TAA identified the passenger as 51-year-old David Broseh from Marrieta, Oklahoma and said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and unruly.
The following statement is from Southwest Airlines:
“The flight landed safely at TUC and continued onward to LAX after the brief diversion. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority, so we appreciate the patience of our customers during the event.”
Jessie Butler, director of communications and external relations for the Tucson Airport Authority, said a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas headed to Los Angeles, California landed in Tucson because of Broseh’s disorderly conduct.
When the plane landed, Tucson Airport Authority police arrested the man and booked him into the Pima County Jail for disorderly conduct and assault.
The flight took off from Tucson at 8:57 p.m. and is back on track to Los Angeles.