SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker in Scottsdale was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious on a trail at the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Saturday evening.
According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade, Phoenix fire crews were called to assist Scottsdale fire crews with the rescue at the Gateway Route Trail, 18333 north Thompson Peak Parkway, around 6 p.m.
[WATCH: Unconscious woman rescued on Scottsdale hiking trail]
McDade said a woman in her 50's was found unconscious about a mile up the trail by other hikers.
Scottsdale fire officials on scene confirmed the woman had been out hiking since early Saturday morning. They believe she had been exposed to the sun at least 12 hours. The temperature Saturday reached a peak of 105 around 4 p.m.
[RELATED: FD: Hiker found unresponsive on South Mountain Friday has died]
The woman was treated for heat exhaustion and flown to the parking lot of the preserve where she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, said McDade. Officials with Scottsdale Fire say she was in stable condition.
(2) comments
Just can't fix stupid. Hope she likes her bill.
Is it any wonder ? 50 yrs old n still live! [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.