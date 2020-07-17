An unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom, recommends that 18 states in the coronavirus "red zone" for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases. In this photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (left) leads a White House coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing with Dr. Deborah Birx (right), the White House coronavirus response coordinator, at the U.S. Education Department in Washington on July 8, 2020.