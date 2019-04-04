PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite a suspected road rage incident that left a 10-year-old girl dead, Department of Public Safety troopers insisted that it is possible to prevent aggressive driving, mainly through the use of unmarked cars.
For years now, DPS has relied on unmarked cars to catch road rage.
Troopers said the benefit is two-fold.
First off, drivers do not know they are being watched. Additionally, whenever a problem happens, troopers can spring into action, surprising everyone in sight.
"(Unmarked cars) are a benefit,” said Capt. Jesse Galvez with DPS. “They help us out a lot. Our troopers when they do use them. They're busy."
Arizona's Family learned the unmarked program has expanded.
In fact, in 2016, DPS got $94,000 to buy two brand new cars.
"In some matters, some (road rage) driving behaviors can be a criminal offense and they can be arrested for such," said Capt. Galvez.
Troopers estimated that road rage incidents would double without the use of unmarked cars.
