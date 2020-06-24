QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A Queen Creek massage therapist is facing charges connected with two allegations of sexual assault, one of which involved in a minor.
Investigators say Godfrey Diaz Romero, 60, “admitted to not having a massage license since 2004.” He allegedly “used a false license number in an attempt to deceive his clients ….”
According to court documents, the first alleged sexual assault happened in April and was reported by a woman who said she’d had several massages by Romero in the past after being referred by a friend. She said what happened on April 19 was “different than from previous sessions.” She said Romero not only touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her on the mouth, but he also tried to keep her from leaving.
Police say a 17-year-old girl reported a similar encounter on June 4. According to court documents, the teen’s mom had been referred to Romero. The girl reportedly told police that Romero groped her chest. “He didn’t need to work in that area,” she said, according to Romero’s public court paperwork. The teen also told police that Romero put his hand inside her underwear.
Police arranged for the adult victim to speak with Romero on the phone in a one-party consent call. She set up an appointment and asked that it not be “like last time.” According to police Romero apologized to the woman several times and said, “It won’t happen again.”
Investigators spoke with Romero on Monday and said he admitted that he had touched women inappropriately.
“I have demons. I admit it,” Romero said, according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “I was around beautiful women and couldn’t control myself. I’m sorry. … I touched their privacy.”
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $100,000. If he posts that, he will have to have an ankle monitor and be subject to monitoring by Pretrial Services. A preliminary hearing is on the docket for next week.