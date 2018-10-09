MESA, AZ (AP) - A Gilbert man accused of accepting money for contracting work without a license has been arrested.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors said in a news release that 42-year-old Lance Willis was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a Mesa home.
Willis was listed as one of the registrar's "most wanted" subjects because he had several outstanding criminal warrants for working unlicensed.
Mesa police arrested Willis on a warrant for failure to pay court-ordered restitution after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license.
According to the registrar, Willis was paid $11,400 for a remodeling project by a Phoenix homeowner in 2013 and then abandoned the job.
His license was revoked in 2008.
It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
