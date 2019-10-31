PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors' "Most Wanted" list was arrested this week.
Arizona Registrar of Contractors spokeswoman, Breanna Bang, says 44-year-old Leo Andrew Wieck, of Scottsdale, was arrested by Phoenix police near his home Wednesday.
Wieck had been placed on the AZROC's list of most wanted unlicensed entities on Oct. 24.
Bang says Wieck's was the subject of two separate AZROC investigations that led to grand jury indictments from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
In one grand jury indictment filed in Oct. 2019, Wieck - and his related companies DBA EMConstruction, Solscape LLC and Desert Storm Contracting LLC - faces one count of fraud/illegal use of a credit card. Bang says this came after an AZROC investigation found Wieck claimed to be a licensed contractor in order to have a Phoenix homeowner pay him for landscaping work at a home. The homeowners allege Wieck fraudulently withdrew $4,000 from their account without permission, says Bang.
In the second felony indictment, filed by MCAO in Aug. 2019, Wieck is accused of one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices. This charge stems from an AZROC investigation that found Wieck represented himself as a licensed contractor so a Phoenix homeowner would pay him $30,000 for a new pool installation. Wieck started the project but abandoned it before it was complete, says Bang.