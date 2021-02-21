TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A University of Arizona student was killed in a shooting on campus this weekend. Officials say it happened Saturday at around 11 p.m.
The University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a parking garage near near McKale Center, according to a letter from UA President Robert C. Robbins. Robbins says that's where officers located a male student with gunshot wounds. Rescue crews attempted lifesaving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the student wasn't immediately released.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating this case as a homicide. Robbins says there is no indication that the campus community is in any danger at this time.
Police say they're investigating a backstory about a possible fight between the suspect and victim.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.
"I have reached out to the student's family, but there are no words to sufficiently express my sorrow for the grief caused to them and others who were close to him," reads a statement from Robbins.
Robbins says the university wants students and families to know that there are several resources available to help the community cope with the tragedy. Students and employees can reach out to the Dean of Students Office, Employee Assistance Counseling, or Counseling and Psych services at 520-621-3334.
Shooting @ Cherry Garage. Suspect vehicle is red 4 door Cadillac SUV last seen NB on Cherry. Stay away from Area and call 911.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 21, 2021
Update to Shooting @ Cherry Garage. No ongoing threat to campus. Call 911 with information. No updates will follow.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 21, 2021