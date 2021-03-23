PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asteroids, supervolcanos, human extinction -- in the middle of a pandemic, the last thing you probably want to think about is what else could go wrong on Earth.
Engineers at the University of Arizona are looking into just that. They came up with an idea to preserve life on the moon.
Like a lot of kids, Jekan Thanga grew up as a Star Wars fan. Today, he's planning a futuristic concept of his own.
"Pretty much been a space nerd since I was maybe like 2," said Thanga.
Now, he's an aerospace engineer and UArizona assistant professor, working on finding a way to preserve life on the moon if doomsday happens.
"It led from asking that question, of course, some of these events we're trying to dodge, if that did indeed occur, then what's next?" said Thanga.
Right now, his team is in the concept development stage of creating what they call a lunar ark on the moon.
"Underground, in the moon are these lunar lava tubes that have been pristine, secure for 3 to 4 billion years," said Thanga.
That's where they'd store frozen seeds, sperm, eggs, everything needed to repopulate the moon with plants, animals and humans. However, there's no plan to take everyone on Earth to the moon.
"You sort of need a small number of humans to maintain the place, oversee the robots, just because the resources aren't there to support many more people," said Thanga. "It turns out humans require a lot of resources, and the moon just can't support that."
If the plan works, Thanga said the moon would have everything unique about Earth stored, so they could bring life back if a catastrophe happened on Earth. He said there are still problems to solve and logistics to work out.
Like the Star Wars movies he grew up watching, the plan sure is futuristic, but here's the difference - the engineer believes this idea could actually happen if doomsday comes.
"We're gonna need survivors on the moon to sort of continue this restoring process," said Thanga.