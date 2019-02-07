United airlines
(3TV/CBS 5) -- United is adding more premium seats on over 100 planes to key routes.

The airline also plans to start using a new 50-seat jet with primarily premium seats on some business travel routes.

The upgrades are part of an airline industry trend to offer more space and better service to high-paying passengers.

United’s CCO Andrew Nocella says the airline doesn’t have enough business class seats on premium routes and this fixed that problem.

Atmosphere Research airline analyst Henry Harteveldt said United’s announcement was a direct challenge to Delta Air Lines and its strong following.

 

