(3TV/CBS 5) -- United is adding more premium seats on over 100 planes to key routes.
The airline also plans to start using a new 50-seat jet with primarily premium seats on some business travel routes.
The upgrades are part of an airline industry trend to offer more space and better service to high-paying passengers.
United’s CCO Andrew Nocella says the airline doesn’t have enough business class seats on premium routes and this fixed that problem.
Atmosphere Research airline analyst Henry Harteveldt said United’s announcement was a direct challenge to Delta Air Lines and its strong following.
More comfort for more customers: We’re the first airline in the world to welcome the revolutionary Bombardier CRJ 550 to our fleet. We’re also adding more than 1,600 United Polaris and United First seats to nearly 250 planes. https://t.co/A9aoFTdGbd pic.twitter.com/xL1f3yUzRH— United Airlines (@united) February 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.