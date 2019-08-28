GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- United Airlines said Wednesday morning that they will start the process of moving 14 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to Goodyear Airport.
The planes will begin moving from their current locations in Los Angeles and Houston over the coming days.
United Airlines has 14 MAX airplanes; two in Los Angeles and 12 in Houston. The airline expects that all 14 airplanes will be moved by mid-September.
United Airlines says Arizona is a much better place to store aircraft due to lack of humidity and other more favorable weather conditions.
Additionally, the airline is looking to move its aircraft from the Houston-area as it is currently in hurricane season.
For the two aircraft at LAX, the airline will move them due to the beginning of construction where they are currently stored.
United Airlines received a ferry permit from the FAA for each 14 MAX flights.
Since the grounding of the Boeing MAX aircraft in March, United has used spare aircraft and other solutions to help customers, who had been scheduled to travel on one of our MAX aircraft, get where they are going.
United Airlines has pulled MAX flights out of their schedule until November 3.