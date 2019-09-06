PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- United Airlines has launched a satellite home for flight attendants in Phoenix.
The airline is working on a program to improve the life and work balance for their flight attendants.
The Vice President of Inflight Services John Slater said in addition to Phoenix and Chicago, United plans to open the satellite homes in San Diego and Orlando.
He said this program has never been done at United before but “it reflects our deep commitment to not only these talented crew members, but to the City of Phoenix were United has operated for nearly 40 years.”
A satellite base helps flight attendants eliminate long commutes at the start of their day.
Normally, United flight attendants who lived in Phoenix were base out of another city and had their assignments originated from that city.
With a satellite home at Sky Harbor, those flight attendants can work United flights going to and from Phoenix.
Officials say this is a solution to saving them time and improving their lives.