PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cresco Labs Inc. is planning to launch its first dispensary brand in 11 states, one of them being Arizona.
The Chicago-based multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company unveiled Sunnyside, “a new kind of cannabis store." The brand's purpose is to accelerate industry growth and alter the public's perception on cannabis.
The store aims to educate possible users on cannabis’ benefits and provide a wide range of cannabis brands.
"To unlock the full potential of the U.S. cannabis industry, we must evolve the retail experience to delight both current and prospective users," said Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell. "As the cultural landscape progresses, we’re building a modern, yet familiar store environment…to rapidly bring in new users and welcome them to cannabis."
Fortunately for Sunnyside, OH Predictive Insights posted a new Arizona poll of 600 likely 2020 voters' opinion on legalizing marijuana. The results showed 50 percent of Arizonans supported legalization, 40 percent opposed and 10 percent are undecided.
A similar poll in May 2019 displayed Maricopa County residents as the highest percentage of support for marijuana legalization. However, the latest data showed an 8-point drop from 52 precent to 44 precent, for supporting rate among respondents in Maricopa County, facing a tie of 44-44 margin in August. Yet, support in Pima County and rural regions have raised significantly by 8 and 9 points respectively.
The increase in support of legalizing marijuana for adult use may benefit impending Sunnyside stores in Arizona.
Cresco plans to open the first Sunnyside location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in November and future stores planned for Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Michigan.