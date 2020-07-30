TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Union Pacific representative said Thursday the railway where a train derailed was inspected July 9 and found to be "in good standing." The derailment happened on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake and sparked a fire and a hazardous material leak on Wednesday morning.
"It's not a matter of pass, it's a matter that it was inspected on July 9," said Lupe Valdes of Union Pacific. "It's an annual inspection that takes place on all our railroad bridges. It was found in good standing."
The inspection report has not been released. Valdez said it will be provided to federal investigators. Valdez also acknowledged a June 26 derailment at the site and said the railway reopened two days later following repairs.
Tempe Fire Chief Greg Ruiz said a tanker leaked about 500 gallons of a flammable oil before crews were able to lift it off its side Wednesday night. Ruiz said the extensive environmental cleanup will begin after Union Pacific accomplishes a few tasks.
"Their goal is to have all of the cars out of the City of Tempe by Sunday," said Ruiz. "Then, they can start to work on the other process of the bridge."
"It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell," a woman who rode her bike under the train bridge merely moments before the collapse and fire told Arizona's Family.