PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says that around 190 American Airlines flight attendants based in Phoenix will face layoffs on Oct. 1 if additional federal funding for airlines isn't approved.
Since May, APFA says that around 215 of American Airline's Phoenix-based flight attendants have taken early retirements and around 600 others are on extended leaves of absence.
"People have had to make really tough decisions here," sad Paul Hartshorn Jr., a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.
And while some flight attendants won't be laid off, they could be forced to move out of Phoenix. "With the furloughs I have moved very close to the bottom of the seniority list here in Phoenix so if we continue to reduce the base further, yes I will continue to be a flight attendant and have a job, but the reality of staying here in Phoenix may not be a possibility for me," said Robyn Walters who's been an American Airlines flight attendant for 20 years.
American Airlines wouldn't confirm any Phoenix-specific numbers, though they provided a broad overview of the job cuts that are likely coming in October. Company-wide there will be 19,000 "involuntary reductions."
According to American Airlines, the company had more than 140,000 U.S.-based employees pre-pandemic, with 27,000 of them being flight attendants.
Come October, American will employ around 100,000 people, losing 2,700 flight attendants permanently, 4,500 more going on voluntary leave, and 8,100 going on furlough.