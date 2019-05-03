(3TV/CBS5) -- "No one is happy all the time."
That's what Burger King has to say as it takes aim at "Happy Meals" with its own line of "real meals." Those "mood meals" celebrate "being yourself and feeling however you want to feel."
Five different "Real Meals" box options correspond to different moods: Pissed Meal (mad), Blue Meal (sad), Salty Meal (bitter), YAAAS Meal (excited), and DGAF Meal (Don't give a f***).
The "Feel Your Way" boxes come with a full-size Whopper combo meal, which includes fries and a shake. But no toy.
They are not available in Phoenix, but will be rolling out in several other major U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami.
The new line of meals is not just a jab at McDonald's. It's part of a collaboration with the organization Mental Health America to raise awareness for Mental Health Month, which has been observed in the U.S. every May since 1949.
[VIDEO: Burger King rolls out "Real Meals"]
"While not everyone would think about pairing fast food and mental health, MHA believes in elevating the conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness Before Stage 4," said Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of MHA.
Stage 4 refers to the stage with the highest severity of symptoms of mental illness, which MHA describes as persistent, severe and life-threatening.
MHA's Before Stage 4 campaign works to address mental health issues before they reach that point.
Burger King released a commercial to coincide with the new line of meals. The ad shows several people having various kinds of bad days admitting that it's fine not to be OK all the time. The ad swaps Burger King's iconic "Have it your way" slogan with "Feel your way."
After the song, the video fades out and text on the screen reads: “No one is happy all the time. And that’s OK."
Many are praising a partnership that supports addressing and removing the stigma of mental health issues.
not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019
