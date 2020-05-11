PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - The unemployment rate for people 55 and over jumped to 13.6% in April, compared to just 3.3% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and newly out-of-work older workers will face a daunting job market as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Susan Weinstock, AARP's vice president of financial resilience, it typically takes older workers twice as long to find a job after being laid off.

"I think a lot of it, unfortunately, is age discrimination and I think there are a lot of myths around older workers that are not true - that they're not tech savvy and things like that," Weinstock told 3 On Your Side. "An employer needs to look at the person who's applying for the job based on the person and their qualifications and their skills and not deal in myths or stereotypes about what they think and older worker is going to be like."

Weinstock says there are easy ways to "age-proof" a resume.

"First of all, no more than one or two pages," she said. "Don't go back 30 years of experience. Do the last 10 to 15. Make sure it's relevant to the job you're applying for. Look at the job description that you're applying for and ensure that the key words in the job description are in your resume because you've got to get through the applicant tracking system."

Weinstock says older workers should also use an updated email like Gmail rather than AOL or Hotmail.

Once you land a job interview, there’s a good chance it may be online through Zoom, Webex or Skype. AARP says you should test-drive the video conferencing technology before your interview to make sure you have a good connection. recommends you dress as if you are going to a traditional interview, "stage" your background to be neutral, and minimize distractions on your computer screen during the interview.