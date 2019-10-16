TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- 32 undocumented immigrants were found locked in a 47 degree refrigerated semitrailer at the I-19 Tucson Sector Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on Monday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents sent the semi to secondary inspection after a K9 alerted to the trailer. During secondary inspection, the entire truck, including the trailer, was x-rayed and showed numerous people were locked in the back of the trailer.
When agents opened the trailer they discovered 32 illegal immigrants. The majority of the individuals wore pants and short sleeved t-shirts in the trailer, where it was 47 degrees inside.
Two men now face federal attempted human smuggling charges.
According to Homeland Security, this is a reoccurring trend in the Tucson Sector as they have intercepted several smuggling attempts involving semi-trucks this year.