PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This week, several search warrants were made by the Arizona Department of Gaming in connection to an underground gambling operation in Phoenix and surrounding areas.
ADG started this investigation back in March by infiltrating an underground casino named Tom's Amusement or Tom's Warehouse that was in the area of Peoria and 21st avenues, according to a news release from Arizona Gaming.
Illicit drugs and a firearm was purchased by officers during this investigation, the news release says.
With help from the Phoenix Police Department, ADG conducted search warrants at nine locations in Phoenix and one in Scottsdale.
During the search warrants, officers seized seven casino-style video poker gaming devices, six ATM kiosks, eight sweepstakes internet café computers and almost $7,000 in cash.
AZ Gaming says six people involved in the gambling operation were interviewed by ADG. They were later released on pending charges filed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
The multiple charges ADG seeks included money laundering, illegal control of a criminal enterprise, promoting and benefiting from gambling, possession of gambling devices and records, sales of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.