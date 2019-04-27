PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A former Arizona lawmaker says his uncle was among those injured after a shooting at a synagogue near San Diego Saturday.
David Schapira, a former state representative, said in a Facebook post that his uncle wasn't shot, but injured his arm when he fell to the floor to avoid gunfire.
The synagogue shooting left one woman dead. Authorities say 19-year-old John Earnest, armed with a rifle, opened fire inside the synagogue on the last day of Passover.
David Schapira's Facebook post reads:
"My 90-year-old Uncle Shiel was among those injured today at the shooting at Chabad of Poway near San Diego. He was not shot but hurt his arm pretty badly as he “hit the floor” to avoid gunfire. My Aunt says he is “shaken” but doing okay.
One tragedy after another, rooted in hate, plagues our country. We are all “shaken” because hateful ideologies and rhetoric are allowed to flourish, virtually unchecked by leaders at the highest levels. We all deserve better!"
David S. Schapira (born February 17, 1980) served from 2007–2013 in the Arizona Legislature, representing District 17, and served as Senate Minority Leader.
He also served on the Tempe City Council from 2014-2018.
[RELATED: Councilman files claim in Sparky incident]
Back in 2016, Schapira was awarded $76K after he said he was injured by ASU's mascot. Sparky.
[RELATED: State pays $76K to Tempe councilman injured by Sparky's 'excessive exuberance']
Schapira had been posing for a picture at a Sun Devil football game when Sparky jumped on his back. Schapira was recovering from back surgery at the time, still using a cane to help him walk. He still had about three weeks to go in his recovery.
Schapira said when the mascot jumped on top of him, he tore a muscle in his lower left back in the exact location of where he had surgery for a herniated disk about three months earlier. The incident landed Schapira in the hospital for four days.
