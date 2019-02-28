PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A call went out this week for Phoenix residents to pay their respects to an Air Force veteran who died with no friends of family to hold his funeral.
Mr. Will Melvin Shegog was born in Illinois and lived in the Phoenix area after serving in the U.S. Air Force from June 1978 through Sept. 1979.
He died Feb. 15, 2019.
A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary provided full military services through the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veteran Burial Program, which honors the life of unclaimed vets.
"The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program is a cooperative effort designed to ensure that veterans who are homeless, indigent, and have no family receive the honors in death that their service in life merited," said David Hinton of Dignity Memorial. "We're honored to assist in giving Mr. Shegog the dignified military services he deserves.”
Mr. Shegog was laid to rest Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
The Patriot Guard Riders escorted the funeral procession from A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary to the cemetery.
You can view Mr. Shegog's obituary online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.