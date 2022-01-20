PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You might have money you never knew about waiting for you.
The Arizona Department of Revenue is auctioning off nearly $2 billion in unclaimed cash and property. While the auction started online Wednesday, you can see what's available in person on Friday.
See what you can find at the Arizona Department of Revenue's unclaimed property auction
Jewelry. Vintage baseball cards. Silverware. Old-timey photos. Rare currency ($2 bills!). Gold coins. Silver bars. These are just a few of the things you can the buy at the Arizona's Department of Revenue's unclaimed property auction.
The auction is online only and runs through Sunday. You can get a first-hand look at what is available at a one-day, in-person preview on Friday.
Auction site: https://bit.ly/3fJWqHK
In-person preview
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Sierra Auction Management, 3570 Grand Ave., Phoenix (near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road)
You also can check to see if some of this stuff belongs to you.
"All these items belonged to someone at some point," ADOR spokeswoman Rebecca Wilder said.
So, how did these things go unclaimed?
"It can be for a variety of reasons," Wilder explained. "Maybe someone moved away, and they forgot about their [safe deposit] box ... and the bank is unable to reach them. Or it could be a family member passed away, and other family members didn't know it was there."
While ADOR is hosting the auction, it does not keep the proceeds. That money goes into a custodial account so the rightful owners can claim it.
But there's also a ton of unclaimed money.
"Most of the property we have is money, and that can be from an unclaimed tax return," Wilder said. "It could be from a security deposit from an apartment you forgot to get back. It could also be maybe some rebates you didn't claim."
To see if you have unclaimed property, check the Unclaimed Property page on azdor.gov. Type your name or a family member's name in the search box and click the Search for Property button.