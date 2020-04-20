COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CB5) -- One lucky lottery player in northern Arizona is going to get some good news. There was a winning Triple Twist ticket sold in Cottonwood for Saturday's drawing (April 18.) The ticket is worth $3,770,000, and it's still unclaimed.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Crazy Tony's Old Town Market at 802 N. Main Street.
The lucky player matched six out of the six numbers. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 3, 11, 13, 30, 38. So if you played Triple Twist this weekend, check your tickets to see if you're a winner.